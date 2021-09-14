SC Lottery
Parker White Named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

South Carolina kicker Parker White was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday(South Carolina Athletics)
South Carolina kicker Parker White was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday(South Carolina Athletics)
By USC Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
University of South Carolina senior placekicker Parker White has been recognized as the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in the Gamecocks’ 20-17 win at East Carolina on Saturday, the conference office announced today.

White, a 6-5, 205-pounder from Mount Pleasant, S.C., connected on a 39-yard game-tying field goal with 6:46 remaining in the contest, then converted a 36-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Gamecocks to the win. Carolina had trailed the entire game until White’s game-winner sailed through the uprights. It was the sixth time that White has connected for the winning score in the fourth quarter or later in his career.

This week’s honor marks the second time in his career that White has been recognized by the league office. He was also named the Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the 2018 win over Missouri when he hit on all three of his field goal attempts on a soggy field, including a 33-yard game-winner with two second remaining.

White and the Gamecocks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) travel to Athens, Ga. this week to face the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in the SEC opener for both teams. Game time is set for 7 pm ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN. The last time the two squads met in Athens, White’s 24-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be the difference in a 20-17 Carolina win over the third-ranked Bulldogs.

