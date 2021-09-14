SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rain chance on the increase over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chance of rain will increase over the next couple days as an onshore flow develops and aids in the development of showers and storms. We’ll stay mainly dry today with only a few spotty showers in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A trough of low pressure will move into the area tomorrow increasing the rain chance. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Scattered rain will remain in the forecast for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s each day with morning lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Nicholas made landfall south of Houston, Texas early Tuesday morning. Nicholas will move slowly northeast over the next few days creating copious amounts of rain. Rainfall totals between 10-15″ are likely between Houston and New Orleans.

We’re tracking two other areas in the Tropics. One disturbance NE of the Bahamas may slowly develop over the next couple days. This is likely to remain weak and stay off the Southeast coastline. A different tropical wave is beginning to move off the west coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center says that a tropical depression/storm is likely to develop over the next day or two. We have A LOT of time to watch this one.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 89.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Sun & Clouds With Slight Chance Tuesday!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday night forecast
Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to reach hurricane strength prior to landfall in Texas.
Nicholas could hit Texas as hurricane; 2 other systems being watched