Rain chance on the increase over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chance of rain will increase over the next couple days as an onshore flow develops and aids in the development of showers and storms. We’ll stay mainly dry today with only a few spotty showers in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A trough of low pressure will move into the area tomorrow increasing the rain chance. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Scattered rain will remain in the forecast for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s each day with morning lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Nicholas made landfall south of Houston, Texas early Tuesday morning. Nicholas will move slowly northeast over the next few days creating copious amounts of rain. Rainfall totals between 10-15″ are likely between Houston and New Orleans.

We’re tracking two other areas in the Tropics. One disturbance NE of the Bahamas may slowly develop over the next couple days. This is likely to remain weak and stay off the Southeast coastline. A different tropical wave is beginning to move off the west coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center says that a tropical depression/storm is likely to develop over the next day or two. We have A LOT of time to watch this one.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 89.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 89.

