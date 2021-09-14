SC State’s Durant Earns Top MEAC Weekly Football Honor

NORFOLK, Va. - Sept. 13, 2021 – South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today.

Durant (DB, 5-11, 175, Gr., Lamar, S.C.) recorded two interceptions against Clemson, including a diving grab near midfield in the fourth quarter that was featured on Sports Center’s Top 10 Plays.

Others receiving honors were, Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter was named Offensive Player of the Week, Delaware State’s Sy’Veon Wilkerson was named Rookie of the Week, Norfolk State’s Jalen Powell was named Offensive Lineman of the Week, and picking up Specialist of the Week honors was North Carolina Central’s Juan Velarde.

Other Top Performers

Kamari Jackson (Delaware State) had 12 tackles (11 solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss against Georgetown.

Aaron Walker (Howard) had eight tackles (seven solo) against Maryland.

Neil Boudreau (Morgan State) had three touchdown passes and 184 yards passing against Tulane.

Jae’Veyon Morton (Morgan State) had eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception against Tulane.

Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) had six catches for 66 yards against Wake Forest.

Cole Williams (North Carolina Central) racked up 16 tackles and two pass breakups against Marshall.

Kendrell Flowers (South Carolina State) rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries against Clemson.

Dyson Roberts (South Carolina State) hit a 27-yard field goal against Clemson and averaged 40.9 yards per punt.

Chris Simon (South Carolina State) graded out at 88 percent with two pancake blocks against Clemson.

Will Vereen (South Carolina State) caught four passes for 96 yards against Clemson.