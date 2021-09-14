SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Snack fans can enter to win stay in Planters’ ‘NUTmobile’

Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.
Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.(Hormel Foods Corporation via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (CNN) - Who’s ready to go nuts?

Planters’ “NUTmobile,” the snack company’s peanut-shaped vehicle, is now open for business.

The 26-foot-long “Peanut on Wheels” is now located on waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota.

A night’s stay costs the same price as a jar of Planters Peanuts, $3.50, but there’s a catch: there’s only a single booking for a two-night stay in the giant peanut.

Along with the booking, the winner of the sweepstakes will also get a $1,500 travel stipend, and of course, plenty of peanuts.

The sweepstakes opens on Sept. 17 and will end on Oct. 1. Those interested can visit mrpeanutinnanutshell.com to enter.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants
In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a...
Slender Man stabbing victim’s family ‘nervous’ about release
Ra'shod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing