SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers respond to fatal Beaufort Co. crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee says one person died after being ejected...
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee says one person died after being ejected from a truck during a crash on US 21.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved one car in Beaufort County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee says one person died after being ejected from a truck during a crash on US 21.

Lee says the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, when a 2013 GMC pickup truck was traveling north on US 21. Lee says the pickup truck veered off the right side of the road and hit several trees, ejecting the driver.

The crash happened near the intersection of US 21 and Busby Drive, an incident report said.

Lee says the driver of the pickup was the only occupant of the car and they were not wearing their seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Reports say crews have closed Bohicket Road in both directions while a tow truck pulls a...
Bohicket Rd. reopened following Johns Island crash
The Charleston Police Department says Grimmett was last seen leaving his residence on Monday...
Officers searching for missing teen
Board members hear a presentation on what’s been going on since the district went virtual last...
DD2 implements changes ahead of bringing students back Thursday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 implements changes ahead of bringing students back Thursday