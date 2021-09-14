Troopers respond to fatal Beaufort Co. crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved one car in Beaufort County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee says one person died after being ejected from a truck during a crash on US 21.

Lee says the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, when a 2013 GMC pickup truck was traveling north on US 21. Lee says the pickup truck veered off the right side of the road and hit several trees, ejecting the driver.

The crash happened near the intersection of US 21 and Busby Drive, an incident report said.

Lee says the driver of the pickup was the only occupant of the car and they were not wearing their seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lee said.

