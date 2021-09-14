SC Lottery
Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man's death

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Sep. 14, 2021
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman whose husband died from a breakthrough COVID-19 infection is blaming Americans who refuse to mask or get vaccinated.

The Des Moines Register reports that Ardith Keplinger said “that kind of attitude” killed Gary Keplinger.

The Mount Ayr man was 77 when he died Aug. 11. The family held a small graveside service for him on Sept. 5, at a cemetery next to the farm where he grew up north of town.

His widow said he had a rare autoimmune condition called myasthenia gravis that may have made him particularly susceptible to complications from the coronavirus.

