Authorities close Highway 17 southbound lanes near Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says southbound Highway 17 is closed and drivers should look for alternate routes.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department released a tweet at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday saying the lanes were closed because of a crash.

The department released a second tweet saying that the crash was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Chandler Road.

There is no word about any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Highway 17 is blocked at Chandler Road. — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) September 15, 2021

