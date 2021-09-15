SC Lottery
Authorities close Highway 17 southbound lanes near Awendaw

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says southbound Highway 17 is closed and drivers should look for alternate routes.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department released a tweet at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday saying the lanes were closed because of a crash.

The department released a second tweet saying that the crash was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Chandler Road.

There is no word about any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

