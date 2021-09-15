SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears deleted her Instagram on Tuesday, just two days after she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

According to a source close to the singer, the move was Britney Spears’ decision, and she had wanted to delete the account for some time now.

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.

That conservatorship has lasted 13 years, overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship, citing his daughter’s expressed desire to have it ended.

Britney Spears also said she wanted to charge her father with conservatorship abuse.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery
Ra'shod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing

Latest News

VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
Driver license stations across Mississippi are open again but with a new but temporary...
Mississippi nixes road test for new driver’s license
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions