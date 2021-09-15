Charleston man sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a Charleston man was sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting what he thought was a minor.

On Wednesday, Samuel Swim pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor in Charleston County.

According to prosecutors, from 2019 to 2020, Swim engaged in online conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

“Investigator Jason Bowen with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office, while acting in his official capacity and within Charleston County, posed as a 14-year-old persona online,” officials with the SCAG’s office said. " Specifically, Swim spoke with the persona by text messages from March 6, 2020 to March 27, 2020. Swim acknowledged the persona’s age several times throughout the conversations. Swim repeatedly encouraged the persona to engage in sexual activity.”

Judge Deadra Jefferson sentenced Swim to five years in prison at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan prosecuted this case.

