SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dodging showers over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next couple days as moisture increases from the Atlantic Ocean yielding a better chance of rain. The best chance of showers and storms will be inland for the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance will increase to 40% on Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms a possibility. It appears that slightly drier air may move in for the weekend leading to a lower chance of rain. Highs will remain in the 80s with low in the low 70s.

TROPICS: The remnants of Nicholas is moving eastward at less than 5 mph. The slow movement means that heavy rain will remain in the same spots receiving it right now. Flooding rainfall is possible across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Elsewhere, a tropical disturbance NE of the Bahamas has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 24 to 48 hours. Regardless, this will likely stay off the East Coast as it moves northward and then eventually out to sea. Tropical development is also possible off the coast of Africa with a well developed tropical wave that should become a depression or tropical storm over the next day or so.

TODAY: Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 72.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
The Charleston City Council has passed the first reading of a wide-ranging mask ordinance that...
City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Dodging rain drops for the rest of the week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Partly Sunny With Pop-Up Showers Wednesday!
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast