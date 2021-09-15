Dodging showers over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next couple days as moisture increases from the Atlantic Ocean yielding a better chance of rain. The best chance of showers and storms will be inland for the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance will increase to 40% on Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms a possibility. It appears that slightly drier air may move in for the weekend leading to a lower chance of rain. Highs will remain in the 80s with low in the low 70s.

TROPICS: The remnants of Nicholas is moving eastward at less than 5 mph. The slow movement means that heavy rain will remain in the same spots receiving it right now. Flooding rainfall is possible across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Elsewhere, a tropical disturbance NE of the Bahamas has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 24 to 48 hours. Regardless, this will likely stay off the East Coast as it moves northward and then eventually out to sea. Tropical development is also possible off the coast of Africa with a well developed tropical wave that should become a depression or tropical storm over the next day or so.

TODAY: Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 72.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

