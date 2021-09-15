FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there are two lanes closed on I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge.

SCDOT traffic cameras reveal that the crash has closed the two right westbound lanes on I-526.

The Charleston Police Department released a tweet saying that the crash is on the Don Holt Bridge, at exit 23 A towards Clements Ferry Road Southbound

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash, but police have asked drivers to find alternate routes around the bridge.

