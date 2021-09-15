SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes W. Main St. in Moncks Corner

The crash involves an overturned tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of wood, police said.
The crash involves an overturned tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of wood, police said.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police say a crash Wednesday morning has West Main Street temporarily blocked.

The crash involves an overturned 18-wheeler that was carrying a load of wood, police said.

The tractor has been cleared and crews are working to clear debris.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured or provided an estimate of when the roadway would reopen.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Murdaugh’s lawyers blame opioid addiction for suicide, insurance fraud conspiracy
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery
Ra'shod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Works hosting virtual job fair
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House redistricting committee coming to N. Charleston
The committees will draw the maps for the 46 state senate districts, 124 state house districts,...
SC House redistricting committee coming to N. Charleston