FIRST ALERT: Crash closes W. Main St. in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police say a crash Wednesday morning has West Main Street temporarily blocked.

The crash involves an overturned 18-wheeler that was carrying a load of wood, police said.

The tractor has been cleared and crews are working to clear debris.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured or provided an estimate of when the roadway would reopen.

