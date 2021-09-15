SC Lottery
Goose Creek passes ordinance allowing U-turns on streets

Goose Creek City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Tuesday night allowing U-turns on any street as long as it can be made safely and is not prohibited by a sign.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Tuesday night allowing U-turns on any street as long as it can be made safely and is not prohibited by a sign.

It’s part of a plan to make one of the busiest roads, Saint James Avenue, safer.

City leaders say construction is taking place right now on a new raised median on the street. The State Transportation Department says the only “No U-Turn” sign planned for St James Avenue is at the Thomason Boulevard intersection.

