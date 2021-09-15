SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.(AP Graphics)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People who purchased chicken products between 2009 and 2020 could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.

The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation class action lawsuit claims that several companies conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken, which would violate several consumer and antitrust laws on the state and federal levels.

The suit covers fresh or frozen raw chicken, whole cut-up birds purchased within a package or “white meat” parts sold by Fieldale, George’s, Mar-Jac, Peco, Pilgrim’s, and Tyson between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The settlement does not include an admission of guilt for the companies. Dozens of other chicken processors are included in the suit but not the settlement.

Chicken products marked as halal, kosher, free-range or organic are not included in the settlement.

Anyone who purchased qualifying products can file a claim online until Dec. 31, 2022.

The site does not provide any specifics on potential dollar amounts people might receive.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
The Charleston City Council has passed the first reading of a wide-ranging mask ordinance that...
City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery

Latest News

VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
Hastert reaches tentative agreement with sexual abuse accuser
Murdaugh family
State authorities investigating death of Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper; sons suing for settlement money
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down
Coronavirus infections have "increased exponentially" among children across the US in the last...
As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow