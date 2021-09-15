Liberty Hill celebrates 150 years as oldest Black North Charleston neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Liberty Hill Community is marking 150 years as the oldest Black neighborhood in North Charleston. Liberty Hill was established in 1871 by four freedmen or former enslaved men.

“They bought 112 acres and throughout the years they started selling the acres to other family members who wanted to be part of a community who wanted to take care of each other,” Liberty Hill native Valerie Harper Young said.

“Liberty Hill has always been a self-contained, self-sufficient community, where if somebody needed something they were there. If they needed a business to sell groceries, or a barbershop, or a beauty salon, or a gas station, everybody was there to supply the need for the community. And so we just want to bring back that love and community and just relive that a little bit as we go through our reunion,” Young said.

Numerous events are scheduled for the sesquicentennial celebration over the weekend to honor the legacy of the community. Most events take place at the Felix Pinckney Community Center at 4764 Hassell Ave., North Charleston, just off East Montague. You may sign up for attendance at events here.

Liberty Hill parade (Liberty Hill Committee)

Friday, September 17

5 p.m. Founders Monument Dedication - Felix Pinckney Community Center Garden

5:30 p.m. Dedication of Liberty Hill Exhibit at North Charleston Transit Center

7 p.m. Praise and Worship Program - Felix Pinckney Community Center Park

Saturday, September 18

10 a.m. Liberty Hill Sesquicentennial Community Parade - Liberty Hill, Montague Avenue

12 p.m. Salute to Our Military Members - Felix Pinckney Community Center Garden

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Franklin Fetter will be providing COVID Vaccinations

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Habitat for Humanity presentation on Liberty Hill housing rehab program

12:30 p.m. Book signing by Liberty Hill authors - Felix Pinckney Community Center

1 p.m. - Boxed Lunches at Felix Pinckney Community Center Park

Sunday, September 19

10 a.m. Residents and Participants will observe the 150th Anniversary at their family churches

1 p.m. Placing of floral mementos at St. Peter’s and Grant Cemeteries

8 p.m. Fireworks celebration - Felix Pinckney Community Center Park

The Liberty Hill Sesquicentennial Community Steering Committee shared the following information in a news releases in observance of the community’s celebration.

North Charleston’s oldest community, Liberty Hill, celebrates its 150th year of establishment in 2021. Close your eyes and imagine the time frame eight years after slavery was abolished. The highly respected son of a slave and a slave master, Paul Trescott purchases 112 acres known today as Liberty Hill. Paul and his wife Harriet passed away in the late 1800′s.

The land was then purchased by four freedmen who were former slaves in 1871. These men: Ismael Grant, Aaron Middleton, William Lecque and Plenty Lecque purchased Liberty Hill from the Trescott family and donated one acre for the construction of St. Peter’s A.M.E. Church. There is an historical plaque at the site of St. Peter’s, the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in North Charleston.

For descendants and residents of Liberty Hill there is great pride in preserving their rich history. Many have dedicated their lives to ensuring younger generations share the same sentiment of its founding families who heard the cry of Frederick Douglas and many other freedom fighters. The bravery, ambition and initiative these men had should transcend time. A legacy of prosperity was birthed the moment this land was purchased by the four men who cultivated an environment of self-sufficiency.

Liberty Hill - Harper Gas Station (Liberty Hill Committee)

