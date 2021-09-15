SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 33-27 win over Baltimore

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 25 yards in a 38-13 win over Tennessee

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and .5 sacks in a 34-14 loss to the Rams

Alex Taylor, OL, Chicago Bears - Practice squad

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not have a tackle in a 28-16 win over Indianapolis

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Started in a 28-16 win over Indianapolis

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Inactive in a 41-33 win over Detroit

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 32-6 win over Atlanta

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay

