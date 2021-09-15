Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 33-27 win over Baltimore

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 25 yards in a 38-13 win over Tennessee

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and .5 sacks in a 34-14 loss to the Rams

Alex Taylor, OL, Chicago Bears - Practice squad

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not have a tackle in a 28-16 win over Indianapolis

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Started in a 28-16 win over Indianapolis

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Inactive in a 41-33 win over Detroit

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 32-6 win over Atlanta

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay

