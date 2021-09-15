Man arrested for 2017 N. Charleston fatal shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court records show that a man accused of killing someone in North Charleston back in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Teon Capers was arrested in September 2017 for a shooting in June of that year that left one person dead.

Court records show that Capers was charged with voluntary manslaughter and he has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive at the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off of Otranto Road.

Police say Capers was originally wanted for murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm while committing a violent crime.

Court records show Capers will receive credit for 1444 days or nearly four years for his time already served.

