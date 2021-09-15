SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man arrested for 2017 N. Charleston fatal shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court records show that a man accused of killing someone in North Charleston back in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Teon Capers was arrested in September 2017 for a shooting in June of that year that left one person dead.

Court records show that Capers was charged with voluntary manslaughter and he has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive at the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off of Otranto Road.

Police say Capers was originally wanted for murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm while committing a violent crime.

Court records show Capers will receive credit for 1444 days or nearly four years for his time already served.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
The Charleston City Council has passed the first reading of a wide-ranging mask ordinance that...
City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery

Latest News

South Carolina Federal Credit Union is hiring for various positions. Current openings include...
Working Wednesdays: SC Federal Credit Union hiring for contact center jobs, others
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man arrested for 2017 N. Charleston fatal shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lanes on Don Holt Bridge reopened following closure
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Authorities close Highway 17 southbound lanes near Awendaw