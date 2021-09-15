SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man sentenced after guilty plea in 2017 N. Charleston murder

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man to three decades in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

Tyree Johnson pleaded guilty to murder and weapon charges in the shooting death of Quinnterrius Polite in October of 2017 at the former North Charleston Inn.

According to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office, the state was getting ready to present video before the court that showed Johnson shooting Polite six times.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
The Charleston City Council has passed the first reading of a wide-ranging mask ordinance that...
City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery

Latest News

The Liberty Hill Community is marking 150 years as the oldest Black neighborhood in North...
Liberty Hill celebrates 150 years as oldest Black North Charleston neighborhood
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston man sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting minor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after guilty plea in N. Charleston murder
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State lawmakers to hold redistricting meeting in N. Charleston Wednesday