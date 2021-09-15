Man sentenced after guilty plea in 2017 N. Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man to three decades in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

Tyree Johnson pleaded guilty to murder and weapon charges in the shooting death of Quinnterrius Polite in October of 2017 at the former North Charleston Inn.

According to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office, the state was getting ready to present video before the court that showed Johnson shooting Polite six times.

