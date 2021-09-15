SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

McMaster praised Kershaw Co. School District as a ‘model’ in COVID-19 response

McMaster praised Kershaw Co. School District as a ‘model’ in COVID-19 response
McMaster praised Kershaw Co. School District as a ‘model’ in COVID-19 response(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster traveled to Camden on Wednesday to praise the Kershaw County School District for its response to COVID-19.

Following a surge in excluded students to begin the year (positive or exposed), the number of excluded students has dwindled. The number stood at 1,563 on Aug. 20 but dropped to 574 by Sept. 14.

The school district does not have a mask mandate, and McMaster used it as an example in his ongoing battle over the issue with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, health leaders, and educators.

“They’re doing a remarkable job of using the data, and keeping the school open, keeping the students, parents, and everyone involved healthy, happy and learning. I believe what this district has done is a model,” he said.

He went on to state:

“You do not need to force people to do things in order to make great progress.”

District nurses, administrators and school board members attended the roundtable with McMaster. The leaders identified contact tracing, isolation rooms and studying data as key tools in curbing the spread.

The nurses in attendance said anecdotally, most positive cases are resulting from exposure at home. Additionally, the threat of quarantine is pushing more students toward masking and vaccinations.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins echoed messages about encouraging vaccinations and masking. He said mandatory masking is a tool he’d be open to potentially.

“Looking at every tool that we have in our tool chest, to try to mitigate spread, is what we want to do. We’re a county school district and so it really varies across our county and our community on what we’re seeing. Is it a tool I’d like to be able to use? Yes possibly. But it’s not one I feel like we need to mandate in our school district right now.”

McMaster said there have been discussions with General Assembly leaders about calling lawmakers back to address the temporary mask mandate rule, but reiterated it’s currently the law.

There is a pending State Supreme Court ruling on a request for an injunction against the rule, brought by Richland School District 2.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
Curtis Edward Smith was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday night on...
Judge sets bond on unrelated charges for man charged in Murdaugh shooting

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh to face bond hearing in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Authorities say Jedburg Road has reopened following cleanup of a fuel spill.
Jedburg Road reopened following fuel spill
Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot...
Charleston County school students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class
Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever...
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined with 23 other attorneys general to outline...
South Carolina AG Wilson joins 24-state coalition against proposed vaccine mandate