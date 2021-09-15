SC House redistricting committee coming to N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of state lawmakers are set to meet in North Charleston to discuss state re-districting plans.

The House committee and a Senate subcommittee are working on redistricting the state based on the latest 2020 Census data.

The committees will draw the maps for the 46 state senate districts, 124 state house districts, and seven US House Districts.

The House committee consists of seven members and is made up of both Democrats and Republicans.

Organizers say they plan to meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers of the North Charleston City Hall.

Schedules show the committees have a meeting in Bluffton Thursday at the Bluffton High School Auditorium and they plan to meet at Orangeburg Tech on Sept. 22.

