SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House redistricting committee coming to N. Charleston

The committees will draw the maps for the 46 state senate districts, 124 state house districts,...
The committees will draw the maps for the 46 state senate districts, 124 state house districts, and seven US House Districts.(WCSC/WIS)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of state lawmakers are set to meet in North Charleston to discuss state re-districting plans.

The House committee and a Senate subcommittee are working on redistricting the state based on the latest 2020 Census data.

The committees will draw the maps for the 46 state senate districts, 124 state house districts, and seven US House Districts.

The House committee consists of seven members and is made up of both Democrats and Republicans.

Organizers say they plan to meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers of the North Charleston City Hall.

Schedules show the committees have a meeting in Bluffton Thursday at the Bluffton High School Auditorium and they plan to meet at Orangeburg Tech on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Ra'shod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing

Latest News

Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.
SC Works hosting virtual job fair
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek passes ordinance allowing U-turns on streets
Goose Creek City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Tuesday night allowing U-turns on...
Goose Creek passes ordinance allowing U-turns on streets
The Charleston City Council has passed the first reading of a wide-ranging mask ordinance that...
City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance