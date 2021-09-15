SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Works hosting virtual job fair

Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.
Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those looking for a job can log on and tune in to a virtual job fair sponsored by SC Works-Trident.

Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.

Participants will be able to join one-on-one online chats with representatives from the companies.

Organizers say the job fair is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Those interested can pre-register on SC Works Trident’s webpage.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Ra'shod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek passes ordinance allowing U-turns on streets
Goose Creek City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Tuesday night allowing U-turns on...
Goose Creek passes ordinance allowing U-turns on streets
The Charleston City Council has passed the first reading of a wide-ranging mask ordinance that...
City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance
A new development with hundreds of homes, plus additional commercial space, could be coming to...
Proposed Ravenel development concerns community members, conservationist groups