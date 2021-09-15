SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in Surfside, Florida, have rejected a proposal to trade public land to the eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site.

A $120 million offer for the Champlain Towers property is on the table.

A judge said a property sale with a land swap would enable victims to be compensated while also allowing for a memorial at the site honoring the 98 victims.

But after an emotional meeting before an overflow crowd Tuesday night, Surfside commissioners rejected the idea.

Mayor Charles Burkett was the swap’s lone supporter. He said he hopes the victims’ families won’t give up hope.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Murdaugh’s lawyers blame opioid addiction for suicide, insurance fraud conspiracy
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery
Ra'shod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing

Latest News

VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Murdaugh’s lawyers release statement on alleged insurance fraud conspiracy