Working Wednesdays: SC Federal Credit Union hiring for contact center jobs, others

South Carolina Federal Credit Union is hiring for various positions. Current openings include mortgage loan underwriter, talent acquisition representative, contact center service representative, financial sales representative, and financial service representative (full-time and peak-time).(Provided)
By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the financial services industry.

South Carolina Federal Credit Union provides loans and other financial products to the Lowcountry community. The credit union is hiring for various positions. Current openings include mortgage loan underwriter, talent acquisition representative, contact center service representative, financial sales representative, and financial service representative (full-time and peak-time).

SC Federal Credit Union was named Best Places to Work by Glassdoor in 2021, 2020, and 2019. It was also named Best Places to Work in South Carolina by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2008, and 2007.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

