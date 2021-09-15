Working Wednesdays: SC Federal Credit Union hiring for contact center jobs, others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the financial services industry.

South Carolina Federal Credit Union provides loans and other financial products to the Lowcountry community. The credit union is hiring for various positions. Current openings include mortgage loan underwriter, talent acquisition representative, contact center service representative, financial sales representative, and financial service representative (full-time and peak-time).

SC Federal Credit Union was named Best Places to Work by Glassdoor in 2021, 2020, and 2019. It was also named Best Places to Work in South Carolina by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2008, and 2007.

