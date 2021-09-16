SC Lottery
Alex Murdaugh arrested, will face bond hearing on 3 charges

Attorney Alex Murdaugh has arrived at the Hampton County Detention Center where he was expected to surrender to authorities and face a bond hearing on a charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.(WTOC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has been arrested on charges in connection with a Sept. 4 shooting that left him injured.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Murdaugh, 53, was arrested Thursday on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along with filing a false police report.

The charges stem from the Labor Day weekend shooting in which he was wounded in Hampton County.

Murdaugh arrived at the Hampton County Detention Center shortly after 11 a.m. and is expected to face a bond court judge at 4 p.m. Thursday.

SLED investigators allege Murdaugh conspired with Curtis Edward Smith with a gun and directing Smith to fatally shoot him in the head on Sept. 4. SLED officials said Murdaugh gave them a statement admitting to the scheme of having Smith murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.

His attorneys said Wednesday afternoon that he would surrender to authorities Thursday on the arrest warrant for the conspiracy charge.

Murdaugh’s other son, Paul, 22; and his wife, Maggie, 52; were shot to death at the family’s property in the Islandton community of Colleton County on June 7. There have been no arrests in their deaths.

Smith faced a bond court judge in Hampton County earlier Thursday morning on charges of assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the Labor Day weekend shooting of Murdaugh.

A judge set bond for Smith at $55,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

