Charleston Beer Week returns for 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The eighth Charleston Beer Week is set to take place in late October.

The event will be held between Oct. 29 and Nov. 7 at participating venues throughout the Charleston area.

Charleston Beer Week will feature more than 50 events over ten days throughout the tri-county area. Event organizers say some events will offer advanced ticket sales, but most events will offer a pay-as-you-go option.

This year’s event will feature events such as the Hop Chef Competition, Beer Olympics and also features the first “CBW Beer Festival” finale event.

Events for Charleston Beer Week 2021 can be found on their website.

