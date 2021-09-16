Charleston County school students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person classes starting on Monday, Sept. 20.

District officials made the announcement during a Thursday afternoon press conference. Because this policy goes against state law, Board Chair Eric Mack says the district plans to use reserve funds to pay for salaries of those enforcing the mandate.

The district said all students and employees must wear a face mask in all CCSD facilities.

According to Mack, students will be given a reasonable opportunity to comply with the mask mandate, however those that continue to refuse will not be able to attend class.

The vote on the requirement passed 8-0 on Monday with board member Cindy Bohn Coats abstaining.

Enforcement of the policy, which requires the wearing of face masks in all district schools and buildings, is set to begin on Sept. 20 and continue through Oct. 15.

During a special called board meeting, Mack said the board believes it can enforce the policy without using funds that would run afoul of a state budget proviso prohibiting mask mandates.

That proviso, a temporary law passed with the state budget, states “No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities.”

