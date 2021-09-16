DHEC: South Carolina reaches 50% vaccination rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A milestone in South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination rate was reached on Thursday, state health officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday the state reached a 50 percent vaccination rate among eligible residents.

Health officials said in July that 50 percent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of vaccine.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “It’s also indicative of our outreach efforts, work with local and state leaders, and so many others who understand how important vaccination is to ending this pandemic. That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the milestone was important, but there was still work to do.

“We’ve reached an important milestone with over 50% of eligible South Carolinians making the decision to get vaccinated, but the reemergence of the virus shows that we have more work to do,” McMaster said. “Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated or not is a personal one, but I would ask every South Carolinian to consult your doctor and speak with trusted family and friends in order to make the most educated decision possible. Two things are clear – the most effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the vaccine is readily available in every part of the state. If you decide to get vaccinated after thoughtful consideration of all the facts, now is the time to do it.”

DHEC says they will continue outreach efforts and events including vaccine opportunities at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University home football games and mobile vaccine clinics.

