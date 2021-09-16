SC Lottery
Dorchester District 2 confirms bus driver death, 5th employee this school year

The district confirmed that Dorchester District Two bus driver Cynthia Jackson has died and they say they offer their sympathy.
By Rob Way and Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District Two confirmed that a bus driver has died this past week.

The district confirmed that Dorchester District Two bus driver Cynthia Jackson has died and they say they offer their sympathy to her family and friends.

“The Dorchester School District Two family is saddened by the passing of school bus driver Cynthia Jackson,” Dorchester School District Two Public Information Officer Pat Raynor said. “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to her family and the Transportation Department staff members.”

Reports say Jackson drove along route 84 and had been working with the district since 2015.

The district did not say whether or not the death was COVID related. It is however the fifth Dorchester District 2 employee to die since the beginning of this school year.

Back in August, the district said that four of their employees had died since the beginning of that month. While they could not discuss the nature of those deaths because of privacy regulations, the family of one employee who died says she died of COVID.

Knightsville Elementary teacher Clair Baisley’s husband Scott Baisley says his wife fought the virus for three weeks before losing her fight.

