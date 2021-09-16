SC Lottery
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital

Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever since Christian ended up in the hospital for nearly a month.(Live 5)
By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina father and son are sharing their COVID-19 experience in hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

Anthony Rainey and his 17-year-old son Christian Davila said they didn’t think COVID-19 was serious and said they often compared it to the flu. They said that changed when Christian was diagnosed with the virus on August 16.

Anthony said Christian started to go down-hill after a couple of days, prompting them to take him to an area hospital in their hometown of Little River. Christian went home, but returned to the hospital only to be moved to another area hospital due to lack of room.

Anthony said doctors realized Christian’s condition was worse than they originally thought. After a few days, he was incubated and transferred to the pediatric ICU at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital where he has been the last 3 weeks.

Christian said his symptoms have ranged from not being able to walk well, to 105 degree fevers. He said breathing didn’t become hard until after about a week.

Anthony said he and Christian have since been vaccinated against COVID-19. Christian’s mother and brother will receive their shots in the next few days.

Christian said his situation has encouraged his friends to get vaccinated.

“When I went to the hospital, a lot of my friends realized, ‘Oh, this is not a joke. This is serious.’ It really encouraged a lot of people that I know to get vaccinated,” Christian said.

Christian said he is feeling much better. He and his father encourage others to get vaccinated.

