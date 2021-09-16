SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash, fuel spill closes roads in North Charleston

Meeting Street from Kingsworth Avenue to the onramp to I-26 and the exit ramp from I-26 to the...
Meeting Street from Kingsworth Avenue to the onramp to I-26 and the exit ramp from I-26 to the new Port Authority is closed because of a crash and fuel spill, North Charleston Fire officials said on Twitter.(North Charleston Fire Department via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a representative from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is on the scene of a fuel spill.

The spill resulted from a crash that forced the closure of Meeting Street from Kingsworth Avenue to the onramp to I-26 and the exit ramp from I-26 to the new Port Authority, North Charleston Fire officials said on Twitter.

The crash was reported at 12:58 p.m., Charleston County dispatchers said.

There was no word on when the roadway was expected to be cleared.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

