FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to overturned tanker on Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned tanker on Savannah Highway.

The accident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Davison Road, about a mile from Bees Ferry Road.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There’s an accident on Savannah Hwy at Davison Road (about a mile from Bees Ferry). It looks like a tanker is on its side. First responders on scene.@Live5News pic.twitter.com/qAoUviz8fj — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) September 16, 2021

At least one lane headed toward Savannah was blocked.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

