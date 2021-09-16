Fort Dorchester High School will have virtual learning on Thur. due to power outage

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two officials say Fort Dorchester High School will have an emergency virtual learning on Thursday, Sept. 16 due to a school wide power outage.

“Fort Dorchester High is experiencing a problem with the electrical system that has resulted in a loss of electricity for the entire school,” DD2 officials said on Wednesday night. “The problem has been identified as an issue that will require the school’s main breaker be replaced. The repair is under way but the maintenance team is awaiting replacement parts which will result in power being restored at some point during the day on Thursday.”

“Therefore to ensure the safety and welfare of students and staff tomorrow will be an emergency virtual learning day for Fort Dorchester High students. Families and staff will be notified when power is restored tomorrow with an anticipated return to in person learning on Friday, Sept. 17th,” district officials said.

