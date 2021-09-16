Four-Run First Sets Stage for RiverDogs 8-2 Win

Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs brought an end to their three-game skid with an 8-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium on Wednesday night. The RiverDogs can match the franchise record for wins in a single season (85) by winning each of their final four regular season games.

Charleston (81-35) jumped in front right away against Down East starter Josh Stephan. Garrett Hiott opened the game with a four-pitch walk and was joined on the bases by Matt Dyer after his single to left. The RiverDogs grabbed the lead 1-0 on Jonathan Embry’s RBI single moments later. The bases became loaded when Ben Troike was hit by a pitch and and a wild pitch from Stephan allowed another run to score, growing the lead to 2-0. The lead doubled once more courtesy of Patrick Merino’s two-run single with two outs.

In the second inning, the advantage grew on the strength of two home runs. First, Beau Brundage drove his eighth of the season over the right field walll to make it 5-0. In the very next at-bat, Dyer hit his 11th of the year to dead center to increase the margin to 6-0. This occurrence was the sixth time that the RiverDogs hit back-to-back home runs this season.

The Wood Ducks (69-47) managed their lone run off of Seth Johnson in the fourth inning. Cristian Inoa opened the frame with a double and scored on Keyber Rodriguez’s single with two outs. Johnson earned the win by tossing 5.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits. He struck out six.

The RiverDogs added to the lead in the fifth inning as Embry scored from third on a wild pitch and Johan Lopez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Troike. Wood Ducks second baseman Luisangel Acuna homered for the second straight night in the sixth inning off Matthew Peguero to close the scoring.

Dyer’s hitting streak reached ten games during his 3-5 day at the plate with a double and a home run. Embry was the only other player for the RiverDogs with multiple hits, ending the night 2-4 with a pair of runs scored. Inoa had a pair of hits for Down East.

In relief of Johnson, Peguero worked 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits. The ninth was handled by Juan Rivera, who faced the minimum in closing out the victory.

The teams will continue the final series of the regular season at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. RHP Sandy Gaston (2-0, 3.08) will take the mound for the RiverDogs against RHP John Matthews (4-4, 6.75) of Down East.