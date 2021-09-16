Ft. Dorchester High School to suspend in-person class for 2nd day

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Fort Dorchester High School say they will be going virtual again Friday following a problem with the electrical system.

Dorchester School District 2 officials confirmed Wednesday night that school would have emergency virtual learning on Thursday due to a school wide power outage.

In a statement released at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, district officials said that crews had not been able to successfully repair the electrical system yet.

The district said they do not believe the building can be ready for in-person learning Friday and out of an abundance of caution, the school will continue emergency eLearning.

Students are asked to please make plans to join teachers on Teams meetings for synchronous virtual learning. The district says families and staff will be notified when power is restored.

The release says the school is anticipating a return to in-person learning on Monday.

