Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for three years into how the app affects its millions of young users.

Their research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.

Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, said Tuesday the photo-sharing platform is increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image.

She said one possibility is to prompt users to look at different topics when they repeatedly view content of that kind.

