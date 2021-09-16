Latest week’s first-time unemployment claims doubles previous week’s total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials said Thursday the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance rose last week ending a three-week downward streak.

For the week ending Saturday, the state received 2,393 first-time claims. That’s up almost 100% from the 1,265 reported for the week ending Sept. 4.

Orangeburg County had the highest total with 523 claims. Berkeley County had the second-highest at 197. Dorchester County had the fourth-highest at 125, behind Greenville County’s 153.

Charleston County’s 100 claims placed it just behind Richland County’s 105. No other counties had more than 100 claims for the week.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out a total of $4.3 million in state and federal benefits.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020, the state has paid out more than $6.54 billion in state and federal benefits.

