SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

A look inside MUSC’s COVID-19 units

By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC is sharing a glimpse inside the three COVID-19 units at their main university hospital.

Healthcare workers don PPE—masks and gloves and gowns—before interacting with their contagious patients, many of whom they say are younger and sicker than they have seen before.

“Definitely a large part of the population comes in and they’re okay and then they decline very, very quickly,” Valerie Bolt, a rapid response nurse at MUSC, said. “People that are my age—20′s and early 30′s—that are relatively healthy are getting pretty darn sick.”

Officials with MUSC said they use air filters to purify the air and make it safer. Plastic coverings are zipped up around doors so they can see and hear patients without allowing that air into the hallway.

They told us there are limited treatments they can provide for these very sick patients.

“Most of it is just symptom management,” Bolt said.

The hospital even had to re-open their third COVID unit.

“We [had] too many ICU COVID patients and not enough beds,” said Janet Byrne, MUSC’s Medical Intensive Care Unit Nurse Manager.

MUSC staff said they are feeling the strain of helping patients battle the virus day after day.

“We’re all just tired after last year thinking it was all over and here we are a year and a half or two years later running at the same pace,” Bolt said.

But staff said they are continuing their fight and commitment to helping patients recover.

“Our goal is to get them to rehab and get them stronger,” Byrne said.

They said they are hoping for more success stories, too.

“He’s no longer symptomatic and he has antibodies,” Byrne said of one patient in the unit. “We’re moving him to a non-COVID room and he can have visitors.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl
The Charleston City Council has passed the first reading of a wide-ranging mask ordinance that...
City of Charleston passes first reading of expansive mask ordinance
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery

Latest News

The Liberty Hill Community is marking 150 years as the oldest Black neighborhood in North...
Liberty Hill celebrates 150 years as oldest Black North Charleston neighborhood
Tyree Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a 2017 murder.
Man sentenced after guilty plea in 2017 N. Charleston murder
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston man sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting minor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after guilty plea in N. Charleston murder