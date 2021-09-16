SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge

By KABB, WOAI Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - Officials said thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. southern border.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said thousands of migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under an international bridge.

The bridge connects the Texas city with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area, which helps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Lozano has asked the Department of Homeland Security to assist with the situation.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, tweeted that Border Patrol agents say it could take weeks to process the large group, and thousands more have arrived.

CBP said Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

Copyright 2021 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
Curtis Edward Smith was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday night on...
Judge sets bond on unrelated charges for man charged in Murdaugh shooting

Latest News

The service is a subscription based notification system called “Code Red” that can send alerts...
Colleton County implements new mass notification system
The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game,...
Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot
Meeting Street from Kingsworth Avenue to the onramp to I-26 and the exit ramp from I-26 to the...
FIRST ALERT: Crash, fuel spill closes roads in North Charleston
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021