SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Moderna works on booster to fight COVID variants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna says it’s working on a vaccine booster aimed at protecting people against possible future COVID-19 variants.

The information came from Moderna President Stephen Hoge during an investor call. He said the booster would specifically target the delta variant because of its high transmissibility and target the beta variant for its ability to evade immune protection from previous infections and vaccinations.

Hoge said Moderna is still developing a booster specifically targeting just the delta variant in case it’s necessary, but researchers don’t think it’ll be needed.

Separately, the pharmaceutical company continues to wait on emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a booster dose or third shot of its original COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
Curtis Edward Smith was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday night on...
Judge sets bond on unrelated charges for man charged in Murdaugh shooting

Latest News

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show...
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host ‘Jeopardy!’
Attorney Alex Murdaugh has arrived at the Hampton County Detention Center where he was expected...
Alex Murdaugh arrested, will face bond hearing on 3 charges
A training grant was awarded to a Lowcountry fire department to help cover the costs of...
St. Johns Fire District receives training grant
The Massachusetts take home experience
The Massachusetts take home experience
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Police give update on search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend