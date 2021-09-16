More clouds, more rain possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical low to our east and the remnants of Nicholas to our west are combining to increase the clouds and the rain chances today. A mostly cloudy Thursday is expected along with the chance of a few showers and storms. Models have been very inconsistent with the coverage of showers and storms expected to develop today. A few showers are going to be possible this morning with scattered rain this afternoon. The clouds will help to hold down the temperatures today which in turn will limit the instability in the atmosphere. This may be a limiting factor in the coverage of rain and storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

TROPICS: We’re watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin that both have a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or more. A disturbance 400 miles ESE of Charleston remains disorganized this morning as it moves northward. A tropical depression may develop as this passes offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina over the next couple days. This storm will then turn northeast away from the United States. Another disturbance continues move westward, away from Africa, over the open Atlantic. A tropical depression or storm may develop over the next couple days as it moves westward toward the Lesser Antilles. It’s too early to tell if this will ever impact any land areas. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms High 87.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms High 87.

