N. Charleston church hosting food giveaway

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A church in North Charleston is giving away food to those who need it in their community.

The Lowcountry Food Bank says they are having a lot more people show up at their drives lately, so the want to help more people get the food they need.

Organizers say the food giveaway will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Macedonia Church in North Charleston. That is located at 7362 Old Hertz Drive.

This food giveaway will be organized as a drive-thru, and the food bank asks that recipients please stay in their cars.

