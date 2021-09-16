SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 16 Chanticleers set to run with the Bulls in Buffalo

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely, left, tries to get away from Kansas cornerback Jeremy...
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely, left, tries to get away from Kansas cornerback Jeremy Webb during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No. 16 Coastal Carolina (2-0) at Buffalo (1-1, Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Coastal Carolina by 13 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The upstart defending Sun Belt champion Chanticleers are already moving up the rankings, having gone from No. 22 in the preseason poll to No. 17 last week before inching up one more spot following a 49-22 win over Kansas. Coastal Carolina has won seven straight non-conference games, and faces UMass next week before opening conference play. Buffalo, coming off a 28-3 loss at Nebraska, is attempting to find its footing under new coach Maurice Linguist. He is challenged to maintain the Bulls’ level of prominence as a Mid-American power established under former coach Lance Leipold, who was hired by Kansas this spring after leading Buffalo to its third consecutive bowl berth.

KEY MATCHUP

Buffalo’s defense has plenty of cleaning up to do in preparing to face Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, who leads the nation in completion percentage and quarterback efficiency. The Bulls allowed 296 yards passing, and 516 yards offense against Nebraska in an outcome that could have been even more lopsided had the Cornhuskers not missed all three field-goal attempts and had three touchdowns negated by penalties. Of McCall’s 33 completions this season, nine have been 20 yards or longer.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Coastal Carolina: WR Jaivon Heiligh has 12 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-year player is 48 yards receiving from becoming the Chants’ fourth player to top 2,000.

Buffalo: RB Kevin Marks needs to establish Buffalo’s ground game to eat up time of possession and keep the Chanticleers’ dynamic offense cooling its heals on the sideline. Marks had 21 carries for 85 yards against Nebraska.

FACTS & FIGURES

Coastal Carolina is 0-6 against New York-based schools, with five of the losses coming against Stony Brook, when the Chants were members of Big South from 2008-12. ... Coastal Carolina is also 0-3 against MAC opponents, including a 30-23 loss to Eastern Michigan in 2019. ... The Chants finished second in the nation in forcing 25 turnovers last year, but have yet to register one this season. ... The Bulls are 1-13 against ranked opponents, with their lone win coming against No. 14 Ball State in the 2008 MAC championship game. ... QB Kyle Vantrease has been sacked just twice in his past 16 games, and faces a defense that has seven already this season, and had 34 last year to finish 10th in the nation.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Investigators: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
Curtis Edward Smith was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday night on...
Judge sets bond on unrelated charges for man charged in Murdaugh shooting

Latest News

The Battery earn a 1-1 tie against the Atlanta United 2 at Fifth-Third Bank Stadium in Atlanta,...
Battery, Atlanta Share Points in 1-1 Draw
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
Four-Run First Sets Stage for RiverDogs 8-2 Win
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)
South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions...
Beamer, South Carolina start fast heading to No 2 Georgia