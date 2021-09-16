One person shot at Mount Pleasant home, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a shooting at a home Thursday morning.

Police responded at approximately 9:33 a.m. to the 800 block of Bowman Road where someone had been shot, Inspector Don Calabrese said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital but there was no word on their condition.

The case is active and being investigated, Calabrese said.

Anyone with information should call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

