Police release vehicle photo in deadly hit and run

The North Charleston Police Department is seeking information about a vehicle in connection a...
The North Charleston Police Department is seeking information about a vehicle in connection a fatal hit and run.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is seeking information about a vehicle in connection a fatal hit and run of a bicyclist.

Officers say they are searching for a dark blue Honda Odyssey with South Carolina tag SBC 119.

A police report states the incident occurred at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Ranger Drive.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the police tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

