SC reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, more than 49 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says more than 4,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of tests released Thursday morning.

DHEC reported a total of 4,306 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths Thursday. The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Thursday were from Tuesday.

The report listed 2,865 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,441 confirmed through rapid tests.

The total deaths included 41 confirmed and eight probable deaths. Twelve of the deaths were reported in Lowcountry counties, with Charleston County reporting five confirmed deaths, Berkeley County reporting three confirmed and one probable death, Beaufort County reporting one confirmed and one probable death and Dorchester County reporting one confirmed death.

The results came from 33,528 tests conducted with a positive rate of 11.4%, down from the 12.6% rate reported Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 814,254 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 656,341 cases detected using PCR tests and 157,913 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,532 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,041 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,491 classified as “probable.”

DHEC reported 138 deaths, the highest single day’s total reported since Feb. 1, on Wednesday. But the Feb. 1 report of 241 deaths, DHEC said, was the result of a delay in reporting because of a system upgrade in their Office of Vital Statistics system. The total that day reflected some deaths that had happened over a period of weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.3 million tests since the pandemic began.







