Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A steel coil fell off a semitruck’s trailer, killing another driver on the road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX is reporting the semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was driving northbound carrying a load of steel coil that became unsecured.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane, hitting a Ford Edge.

The driver of the Ford Edge died at the scene.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Total Package Express Inc. provides interstate trucking services, according to its website.

The company has received a satisfactory rating, which is the highest from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports, Total Package Express Inc. company vehicles had been involved in 14 accidents, none of which were fatal.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

