South Carolina AG Wilson joins 24-state coalition against proposed vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A coalition of attorneys general sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday warning of legal action if his proposed vaccine mandate is implemented.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined with 23 other attorneys general to outline their legal and policy concerns about the proposed mandate that would require private sector employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly.

“Regardless of how you feel about vaccines, President Biden’s edict is illegal and if the administration doesn’t change course we’ll pursue every legal option to strike it down,” Wilson said. “I’m fully vaccinated and encourage everyone who can to get the shot, but this is a question of following the law. We think it will also mean fewer people will get vaccinated, which we’ve already seen in New York, where healthcare workers quit because of New York’s vaccine mandate.”

In the letter, the signers argue that the proposed mandate has the potential to drive individuals out of the workforce, ignores Americans with natural immunity and will drive further skepticism of vaccines.

“The risks of COVID-19 spread also vary widely depending on the nature of the business in question, many of which can have their employees, for example, work remotely,” the letter states. “The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace.”

South Carolina was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The full letter can be read here.

