St. Johns Fire District receives training grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A training grant was awarded to a Lowcountry fire department to help cover the costs of emergency medical training for its staff.

The St. Johns Fire District says they have received and accepted an Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $650,000 to cover training for current staff to achieve the level of paramedic

“This grant allows the STJFD to provide a higher level of medical service to residents and

visitors,” Fire Chief Colleen Walz said. “The role of paramedic allows fire personnel to provide advanced lifesaving skills and pharmacological interventions to emergency patients.”

Officials say the grant will cover training, equipment and costs associated with the program.

St. Johns Fire District says 80% of their emergency personnel at certified to the level of emergency medical technician.

