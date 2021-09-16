SC Lottery
Tidelands Health offering vaccines at Georgetown Co. High School football games

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines at Georgetown County high school football games.

Fans attending some Georgetown County High School football games Friday will have the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the stadium from Tidelands Health.

Continuing its mission to get as many community members as possible vaccinated, the health system says they will have teams at two Georgetown County School District football games Friday evening to administer the Pfizer vaccine at no charge to anyone 12 and older who wishes to receive the lifesaving vaccine.

Organizers say vaccines will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the following games:

  • Georgetown High School at Waccamaw High School, located at 2412 Kings River Road in Pawleys Island
  • Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay High School located at 13002 Choppee Road in Hemingway

“Administering the COVID-19 vaccine at this Friday’s Georgetown County high school football games is the latest example of our efforts to take the vaccine to where the people are,” Tidelands Health Senior Director of Community Health Resources Kelly Kaminski said. “With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to surge, we hope community members will take advantage of this convenient option to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.”

Tidelands Health and the Georgetown County School District have worked closely on vaccination efforts since the COVID-19 vaccine became available. Organizers say the health system coordinated administration of vaccines to district employees and offered the vaccine to students and others while on site performing annual sports physicals.

