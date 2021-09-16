SC Lottery
U.S. Marshals arrest man in New York wanted in Berkeley Co. burglary

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Randall Lee Scott, who they say was shown on a...
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Randall Lee Scott, who they say was shown on a Bonneau home's Ring doorbell camera during a burglary, was arrested in Syracuse, New York.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Bonneau was arrested in New York.

Randall Lee Scott faces charges of first-degree burglary and weapons charges, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Scott was arrested in Syracuse by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Deputies responded to a home on East Church Street in Bonneau on July 25 where a victim reported that he was out of state but witnessed his home being burglarized through his Ring doorbell system.

Investigators identified the burglar, who they say broke into the home and stole four weapons with a combined value of $5,000, as Scott.

He was arrested in conjunction with the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, deputies said.

